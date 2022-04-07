The Rebellion Marketing team from Fareham. Picture: Nisha Haq

Rebellion Marketing has been named in the South East England B2B Services StartUp Category at this year’s StartUp Awards National Series.

The company, headed by Jade Scotney, vied against 2,500 applicants to make the shortlist of the inaugural awards.

Jade said: ‘Building a business is hard at the best of times, never mind throughout lockdown, but with hard work, determination and persistency, we’ve managed to not just survive, but thrive, and I’m delighted to be shortlisted for this award as it demonstrates our tenacity and recognises our hard work.

‘The team has been a huge part of the growth of Rebellion and without them this wouldn’t have been possible. Fingers crossed we’ll be winners at the end of it.’

Jade, along with her team of nine, will find out if they will be crowned winners at the finals event in Reading on June 21.

The StartUp Awards National Series was set up to recognise the best of the 770,000 businesses that were set up in the UK out of lockdown.

Creator of the awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, said: ’New firms are important for generating economic prosperity, employment opportunities and innovation. Since 2016, the Wales StartUp Awards have celebrated this amazing annual contribution to our economy by entrepreneurs and the impact they have on communities across the nation.

‘Given the sheer volume of phenomenal startups we’ve heard from since then, as well as the huge post-pandemic shift in people’s desires to take their career in a new direction and set up a business against the odds, we felt it was the right time to take the programme nationwide. We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June.’