Tesco staff will be making alterations to its ‘reduced to clear’ areas in shops. They are planning to upgrade these sections, with new, permanent signage.

More and more customers are seeking out the cut-price products in a bid to slash costs. The facelift for the areas will include new banners reading ‘Reduced in price. Just as nice’.

A yellow-stickered pack of lemons at Tesco. Picture: Tesco/PA

Previously, yellow-stickered items were deposited on unmarked shelves at certain times of the day. The areas will be rolled out to 100 stores by Christmas and more throughout next year.

The grocer hopes the revamp will tempt the 29 per cent of customers who said they would buy reduced items more often if the section was made more visually appealing. ‘Reduced to clear’ items include products such as salads, meat and bread which are nearing their expiry date, as well as discontinued items.

Tesco said the drive to encourage shoppers to the deals was also part of its ongoing efforts to cut food waste. Chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: ‘We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our “reduced in price” sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice and are another reminder there’s great value to be found on every aisle at Tesco.’

A Tesco employee adjusting a sign as the supermarket is upgrading its 'Reduced to Clear' areas in stores with new, permanent signage amid increasing numbers of customers seeking out the items in an effort to cut costs. Picture: Tesco/PA.

Increasing pressure on household budgets has led to a sharp rise in the number of shoppers looking for yellow sticker deals. A new YouGov poll commissioned by Tesco found that 69 per cent of shoppers now look out for markdowns in store, with 33 per cent of customers seeking these reductions more frequently.

Meat products are the most popular reduced item, followed by ready meals, vegetables and desserts. Of those who watch for yellow sticker reductions, 71 per cent said they were a cheaper option when they want to eat the food straight away and 51 per cent said it was a cost-effective way to stock up the freezer.