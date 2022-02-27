Tesco is raising the price of its Meal Deal - but here's how you can still get it for £3
TESCO will be raising the price of its popular meal deal for the first time in a decade.
The cost will rise from £3 to £3.50 from tomorrow, it has been announced.
Customers will still be able to get a sandwich, a snack and a drink.
However while prices are rising from February 28, Tesco Clubcard holders will still be able to get the meal deal for £3.
Money Saving Expert reports that the supermarket giant was asked about the price increase but it declined to comment.
Social media users were left fuming by the announcement of the price rise.
One person wrote: ‘Tesco putting their meal deals up to £3.50 just sums up this week.’
Another said: ‘The meal deal is becoming 50p more expensive throw the whole country away.’
One added: ‘Why? Why do this to us poor suffering people.’
