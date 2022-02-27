Tesco is raising the price of its Meal Deal - but here's how you can still get it for £3

TESCO will be raising the price of its popular meal deal for the first time in a decade.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:50 pm

The cost will rise from £3 to £3.50 from tomorrow, it has been announced.

Customers will still be able to get a sandwich, a snack and a drink.

Tesco is raising the price of its meal deal. Picture: Nicholas. T. Ansell/PA Wire

However while prices are rising from February 28, Tesco Clubcard holders will still be able to get the meal deal for £3.

Money Saving Expert reports that the supermarket giant was asked about the price increase but it declined to comment.

You can sign up for a Clubcard online here.

Social media users were left fuming by the announcement of the price rise.

One person wrote: ‘Tesco putting their meal deals up to £3.50 just sums up this week.’

Another said: ‘The meal deal is becoming 50p more expensive throw the whole country away.’

One added: ‘Why? Why do this to us poor suffering people.’

What do you think of the price rise? Let us know in the comments below.

