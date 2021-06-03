Thai restaurant The Pacific Thai opens its doors in Drayton selling curries, noodles and sushi

The Pacific Thai in Drayton opened on Monday, May 17 for dine in customers, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The 80-seat restaurant, which is owned by serial entrepreneur Kaz Miah, is a Thai and Japanese fusion, with food, drink and decor, inspired by the two countries.

It has employed four experienced Thai chefs – one with over 40 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in the UK and Thailand – cooking up dishes such as curries, soups and noodles, with a large number of vegan alternatives.

The Pacific Thai, which has just opened in Drayton for dine-in for the first time since opening in January Pictured: Manager, Joanne Upton with staff,Sarnsook Boonserm, John Le, Nitaga Layden, Tharaanee Wongnimit-Hayden at Pacific Thai, Drayton, Portsmouth on 26 May 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

It will also offer sushi, which will be prepared on site.

Kaz, who owns several Indian restaurants in the area, launched the business as he wanted to bring a new style of dining to the city.

He said: ‘There aren’t many authentic Thai restaurants in Portsmouth and the city needs a new place to come and enjoy good food and cocktails with friends, enjoying the experience as a whole.

‘We planned to open properly at the start of the year, but due to lockdown our plans were slightly changed.

‘We’ve had an amazing reception so far with the takeaway side of things, so we couldn’t be happier to finally be open and to be welcoming people through the door and giving them the whole Pacific experience.’

Restaurant manager Joanne Upton said they were grateful for the support shown so far.

She said: ‘Our most popular dish has been the jungle curry which is extremely hot with lots of Thai spices.

‘One thing we have noticed in this area is that people love Thai food.

‘We have been very lucky that since we opened it’s been really well received.

‘People were looking for something a little bit different to their ordinary takeaways.’

The restaurant will also be serving cocktails with a South-East Asian twist, with specials like the blue buddha and blushing lotus on the menu.

The décor is also Thai-inspired, with sunken seating, which is a common feature in Thailand and Japan.

It will continue offering takeaway and delivery options due to its success over lockdown.

For more go to pacificthai.co.uk/

