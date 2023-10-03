Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hotel will become The Rope & Anchor in homage to the towns history and coastal location – while being housed under the Heartwood Inns umbrella. Significant refurbishment will be carried out to create a pubs with a dining room and 43 boutique bedrooms.

The Brookfield Hotel, in Havant Road, Emsworth.

A central island bar will be created along with a dining space which will accommodate over 200 seats. Visitors will also enjoy an enclosed terrace and landscaped garden, which will house a further 60 seats.

Heartwood Collections have also bought a site in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, and will be creating another pub called The Coat & Bear. This will be complete with a fireplace, a dining room with over 160 seats and 26 renovated bedrooms.

Richard Ferrier, managing director of Heartwood Collection, said: “The acquisition of these two fantastic sites serves to underline our ambition as a Group and the momentum we are building. Emsworth and Newbury are both markets we know really well and have been monitoring for some time in the hope of securing the right locations for Heartwood Inns.

The Brookfield Hotel will soon become The Rope & Anchor.

“We are continuing to look for further freehold pubs and pubs with rooms to add to Heartwood Inns with our ambition being to reach 500 bedrooms by June 2027. It’s an incredibly exciting time for us with 2024 set to be a transformational one for the group.”

The Brookfield Hotel is on the edge of the Chichester harbour area of outstanding natural beauty. It was established in 1972, and originally built as two large homes – before being re-developed and extended over time after it gained a strong local following.