Every weekend from now until Christmas, festive characters will be popping up at the centre to sprinkle some Christmas cheer.

This includes Santa and his trusty elf, Twinkle, who will welcome visitors every Saturday until December 18, and one of the most iconic festive characters around, The Grinch, will be causing plenty of mischief and mayhem on Sunday, November 28.

The Mini Loco Land Train has also been given a festive makeover. Running every day between 10am and 4pm throughout the Christmas period, visitors can enjoy a fun ride around the centre. There is no need to pre-book, tickets are available to purchase on the day for £2.50 per person.

Christmas has arrived at Whiteley Shopping Centre 2021

On December 11 and 12 there will also be a free pop-up Bauble Bar where shoppers can design a bauble.

Whiteley is also helping customers to donate this festive season at its giant Giving Box, located in Market Square. Visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the centre’s charity partners – The Abbeyfield Fareham Society, Friends of PICU and Solent Acts of Kindness.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Christmas was a difficult time for many last year, so we want to do what we can to help make this year extra special. We’re excited to have a range of activities and festive characters to help visitors get into the Christmas spirit.’

Visitors can enjoy late night shopping with Whiteley’s extended opening hours from 9am to 8pm every day, with free parking for up to four hours.

Shoppers are also being encouraged to visit outside of peak times if they can, with quieter times usually before 12pm and after 5pm.