Whatshed.co.uk will recruit the team from different regions around the UK to help find and rank the best garden centres at Christmas.

The successful candidates will be paid £50 an hour each to visit and review garden centres in their local area.

WhatShed is now the largest independent guide for gardening and garden buildings in the UK, whilst being a one stop shop for any gardener, novice or expert alike.

Many people visit garden centres during the festive season.

The online platform is hiring for the role after a survey of more than 2,000 people in the UK revealed that visiting a garden centre is a popular Christmas tradition.

The survey shows that two-thirds of people visit a centre every year during the festive period, with three in ten purchasing their Christmas tree from a garden centre and almost half purchasing decorations.

Feedback from the critics will be used to help determine the UK's ultimate Christmas garden centre as they rate each centre out of ten in a number of categories including quality of Christmas displays, decorations, festive food and more.

Applicants will need to be available to visit up to 10 garden centres between Monday, December 13 and Christmas Eve.

This role is open to any member of the public who is over the age of 18, has a full UK driving license, has a passion for gardening and loves Christmas.

Applications will need to be submitted before Monday, December 6 and you can apply for the role here.

Members of the public can nominate their local centre to be included in the national ranking on the same page as the application form.

WhatShed will review the centre entries to ensure they meet the festive criteria before they appear on the map.

The successful critic candidate must be available to attend a different centre in their region at least twice a week, which makes it a perfect role for students, retirees, those out of work or those currently on leave from a full-time position.

The job offer states that the critics will have their travel expenses covered but accommodation will not be included if they decide to stay in certain locations.

The critics will also only be paid to spend two hours at each garden centre.

Kate Fromings from Whatshed.co.uk said:

‘Garden Centres are growing in popularity, especially after being one of the only retailers allowed to open throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.

‘With Christmas just around the corner and our research revealing that visiting a garden centre is a much-loved household tradition in the UK, we wanted to put together our very own list of the top garden centres to visit not just this Christmas, but following Christmasses too.

‘We know this will be an exciting opportunity for many people and can’t wait to review all the applications.

‘If you have a passion for gardening and love all things festive we urge you to apply - Good luck!’

Successful candidates will be informed by Thursday, December 9.

Due to the expected number of applications, WhatShed will only be contacting those who are successful.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron