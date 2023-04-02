The Old Tea House in The Square, Wickham, was a favourite destination for people both living in the village and further afield, but has been closed for some time now.

However, it will reopen to guests on Thursday, April 6, having been purchased by Quob Park Estate – a vineyard and winery in Titchfield Lane. Old menu favourites will even be making a comeback, the firm confirmed.

Posting on social media, the company said: ‘From Thursday, April 6, we are reopening / launching both the cafe, bistro, and wine bar offering at The Old Tea House and The Old House Hotel from 8am until closing – which is now late in the evening for both locations. In addition, within the reception area of the hotel, there is a full delicatessen, gourmet gifting, and wine retail offering.

‘Between our locations, we are serving 100s of wines by the glass and 1000s by the bottle. Restaurant 1707, named after the original date the hotel was built shall be open no later than mid-April along with the first of our luxury suites and our three treatment rooms.

‘Nearly all of your Old Tea House menu favourites will be price matched and available at Quob Park Estate until we rebrand and reopen. We look forward to welcoming you back very soon.’

