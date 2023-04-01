News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Priory School in Southsea puts all gym equipment up for sale to make way for refurbishment

A Portsmouth school is offering people the chance to buy an array of exercise machines – for just £30 apiece.

By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

Priory School in Fawcett Road, Southsea announced the decision to sell all of its current gym equipment in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 29. The move to clear the gym comes ahead of ‘exciting developments’ at the school.

NOW READ: Clarence Pier: Seafront attraction granted alcohol licence by Portsmouth City Council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post, which has been shared more than 175 times, said: ‘We are selling off all of our current gym equipment to make way for some exciting developments. All items are £30 each. If you are interested in any of the equipment in the pictures then please contact the school to arrange payment & collection. Collection needs to be by 6pm Monday, April 3. Purchaser is responsible for removal.’

Most Popular

Among the machines up for grabs are machines for bicep curls, lat pull down, leg and chest press, a stair climber, and cross trainers. You can contact Priory School via their website.

Priory School in Fawcett Road, Southsea.
Priory School in Fawcett Road, Southsea.
Priory School in Fawcett Road, Southsea.
SouthseaPortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilFacebook