Priory School in Fawcett Road, Southsea announced the decision to sell all of its current gym equipment in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 29. The move to clear the gym comes ahead of ‘exciting developments’ at the school.

The post, which has been shared more than 175 times, said: ‘We are selling off all of our current gym equipment to make way for some exciting developments. All items are £30 each. If you are interested in any of the equipment in the pictures then please contact the school to arrange payment & collection. Collection needs to be by 6pm Monday, April 3. Purchaser is responsible for removal.’