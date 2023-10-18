Things to do in Portsmouth: Chiquito launches Day of the Dead fiesta with Patrón Tequila at free event featuring TikTokers Charly Anne C and Cory's World
Chiquito Portsmouth, in Gunwharf Quays, kicked off the Mexican-style celebration with a VIP evening on Thursday, October 12 featuring social media influencers Charly Anne C and Cory's World. The pair met fans and posed for selfies as people got into the festive spirit, enjoying delicacies like skewers – chicken and chorizo and halloumi – and tacos.
The launch saw lucky members of the public get the chance to try the chain’s newly updated menu and range of themed cocktails exclusive to the Portsmouth site. It comes as the restaurant chain has partnered with tequila brand Patrón. The spooky confections were adorned with skulls, eyeballs and real flowers.
Archie Dodge, 18, and his partner travelled from Paignton in Devon specifically to attend the event having heard about it from Cory’s World on social media.
He said: “It’s nice to see them, I’m pretty excited for it. I think it’s brilliant, the vibe is amazing, everything is set up really lovely, the food and the drinks are brilliant - can’t fault it one bit.”
Jimmy Iglasias, who travelled from Clanfield with his wife and two friends, added: “We heard about the event because my wife is on the mailing list for Chiquitos. Honestly, we couldn’t believe that it was free. We were sceptical about it but it’s obviously legit and a really good night.
“All of us love the Mexican theme. My wife and I are big fans of tequila so it seemed like a good night all in all. The cocktails have all been on point. Our favourite is the Sugar Skull so far and the food that has come out - the chicken and chorizo has been amazing so they can keep bringing that over.”
Guests were entertained by DJ Parry and performers in extravagant costumes - some walking and dancing on stilts - and had their faces painted in classic day of the dead festival style.