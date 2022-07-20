Tesco employees in the store in London Road, Hilsea, put up a sign saying anyone using the exploit would be prosecuted.
Some customers are using a complaints coupon, which offers a discount on selected confectionary, to get several packets for free at self-checkout machines.
Read More
It has been branded the Tesco Method, and it’s only possible because barcodes found on the social media app have no usage limits.
The News understands groups of children have been targeting the supermarket after school.
Directed at customers using the exploit, the sign said: ‘Using the Tesco hack from TikTok is a form of theft.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth sees sun-seekers boost Southsea trade - but youth 'mayhem' hits South Parade Pier
‘Anyone caught using it will be prosecuted.’
It is believed the Tesco Method may stop working soon, with many discount codes are expiring at the end of today.
Some people have used barcodes printed out, or screenshots from TikTok.