Toys R Us are planning to return to the high street ‘within months’ after going into administration in 2018.

Last year, the Australian arm of the company signed a licence agreement to return ‘digital and physical retail commerce’ to Britain.

The Retail Gazette reported that Toys R Us are ramping up its recruitment as a result.

The old Toys R Us store, in Ocean Retail Park, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, closed in 2018 after the company went into administration. Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-569).

Toys R Us Australia chief executive Louis Mittoni, who is leading the UK launch, told the Retail Gazette: ‘I’m very excited to welcome over 100 years of retailing experience in our new team, who will lead the relaunch our iconic brand back into the UK market in the next few months.’

The high street chain used to have a shop at Ocean Retail Park, in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth.

To the sadness of many residents, it closed on April 20, 2018, after the company went into administration.

As a result of the collapse, 2,054 employees nationwide lost there jobs on April 24.

Four years later, Toys R Us looks to be making a resurgence.

The chain has hired numerous business experts with a wealth of high street experience.

James Ford will be the new senior buyer, from previously helping Debenhams’ toys business, and Diane Lee was hired as the buying director in January.

Ms Lee has experience in roles at Hamleys and Early Learning Centre.

Mike Coogan has also returned to the company ecommerce and marketing director.

He previously spent 27 years in the same role before the retailer collapsed.

Katie Ellis, who used to work for the company and Mothercare, and Lukasz Jasinski, a former toy buyer at Argos, have joined the Babies R US division.

Mr Mittoni added: ‘We have an amazing toy and baby buying team, which I believe is the best in the country.

‘With this team now in place, we’re hitting the ground running and have been reaching out to the supply base to see with whom we can align on this amazing journey.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron