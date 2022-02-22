Owners of Moonshine nightclub want their venue to be a platform for up and coming artists in Portsmouth
A NEW music venue in Southsea aims to promote local talent in the city and give back to the community.
Moonshine nightclub is a two-storey bar and nightclub on 1 Granada Road, Southsea in the old Lounge and Theme building. Moonshine opened on October 29 last year after a full refurbishment and has already found success in its first three months alongside the 1920’s themed Prohibition Cocktail Club on the ground floor.
The venue hosts student nights on Wednesdays giving an opportunity for student DJs to perform, as well as welcoming more established artists such as French electronic trio Oden & Fatso and garage duo Artful Dodger.
Yannick Rowe owns the venue with friends Harrison Hart and Jeff Gibbs, and said he wants Moonshine to become a hub for music and a platform for new, Portsmouth-based artists to perform.
He said: ‘I’ve done events since I was 17 and I've always been around music, for me it’s just a way to have a nice outlet for people to come and enjoy themselves, I just want everyone to be happy really.
‘We’d love to help young artists grow and give them an outlet to become known. We’ve also got some huge names coming down, where we know a lot of people in the industry they’re all keen to come down and help us out to make sure we do well so it’s such a supportive community, everyone wants each other to do well.’
Yannick hopes to eventually be able to help the wider community, using his profits to help people in Portsmouth live better lives and have more opportunities to succeed.
He said: ‘The dream will be when we use the money for something good, if we can get to the level where I can help people and make sure that no-one’s living in terrible places where they shouldn’t be, that will be when I feel like I’ve achieved.
‘All we need to do is get a bit of money and we’re going to help a lot of people in Portsmouth, there’s a lot of people that do need a lot of help so that’s what it’s all about.’
