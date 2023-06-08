Vaping retailer VPZ has teamed up with waste management provider, WasteCare, to launch the service in its 150 UK stores – including one in Gosport.

Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment. VPZ in partnership with WasteCare aims to responsibly recycle all kinds of vaping devices during 2023.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter.

All recycling processes will be handled by WasteCare which will be responsible for safely collecting, treating, and recovering disposable vapes and reusable hardware devices from within its plant in Elland, West Yorkshire.Director, Doug Mutter, believes the innovative recycling service will help clean up local environments throughout the country whilst educating vapers on being responsible and using more sustainable vaping products.He said: ‘We are excited to be launching this ground-breaking service with WasteCare to respond to an emerging environmental issue. Any form of littering is unacceptable however the proliferation of disposable vape use has led to single-use devices being discarded in local environments. Our partnership with WasteCare responds to this challenge head on and vapers can come into our network of over 150 stores throughout the country, including Gosport, to recycle their vape devices, both disposable and reusable, in a safe and responsible way.

‘Our service will also help us engage with adult smokers and vapers to educate them on the sustainable and environmental benefits of using reusable products’.The WasteCare Group was established in 1980. Employing over 500 personnel across 17 regional Service Centres, the company is the UK’s largest independent recycling company specialising in recovering value from hazardous and challenging waste streams.