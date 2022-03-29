The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has raised its concerns about the confectionary, which is being sold in shops and online.

These counterfeit bars ‘could be unsafe to eat’, the agency warns, as the products have possibly been produced, or repackaged, by unregistered businesses or individuals.

It means they may not be following food hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

The Food Standards Agency has warned counterfeit Wonka Bars being circulated in the UK 'could be unsafe to eat'. Pictured is a real Wonka Bar at the 40th Anniversary of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at Jacques Torres Chocolates on October 18, 2011, in New York City. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: ‘With Easter less than a month away, it is more important than ever that parents and grandparents are aware of the risks that these bogus chocolate bars could pose to their children, particularly those living with a food allergy or intolerance.

‘There is no way of knowing what ingredients are in these bars or what food hygiene practices are being followed by the people making or repackaging them.

‘If you have bought these knock-off bars, do not eat them or give them to friends and family.’

The FSA has seen a sharp increase in reports of counterfeit chocolate bars being sold over the past year.

Some fake products have been found to contain ingredients not listed on the labels, which could cause allergies.

This poses a major risk to those with food intolerances.

The FSA said any Wonka-branded chocolate which does not feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be counterfeit.

There is no way of knowing if it is safe to eat.

The public body is continuing to investigate further reports – receiving support from local partners.

Letters have been sent local authorities responsible for investigating and enforcing food law, advising them to remove fake products from sale with a known or suspected public health risk.

Anyone who has bought, or seen, a counterfeit Wonka bar online or in shops, are advised to report it to the retailer and their local authority.

