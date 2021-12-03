Wetherspoons has a little known dress code for all its pubs - here are the rules

The company has a number of watering holes across the Portsmouth area.

Including The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk and The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

The Lord Palmerston in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But while you might think you know all there is to know about Wetherspoons pubs, did you realise it has a dress code?

On the JD Wetherspoons website it says: ‘The majority of our pubs are family environments so we ask our customers to dress appropriately and in a way which would not cause offence to the public.

‘All customers must be fully clothed throughout their visit. The company does not permit the removal of shirts or footwear.

‘In addition, some pubs operate specific dress codes at all or certain times. For information on these requirements, speak directly to the team of the pub you wish to visit.’

