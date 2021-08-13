If you are fancying a trip to a Spoons this weekend, you might be wondering which of the many ones across the area are the best?

We used Google Reviews to rank the 11 best Wetherspoons in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville.

You can see how your favourite one ranks in this gallery.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. The First Post Located in Cosham high street this pub has a 3.8 star out of five rating based on 673 reviews on Google. One reviewer wrote that the staff 'were very friendly & helpful'. Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt Buy photo

2. The Star This pub can be found in Gosport High Street and has a 3.8 star out of five rating on Google based on 1,024 reviews. One person said 'friendly pub with quieter area to dine'. Photo: Paul Jacobs Buy photo

3. The Lord Arthur Lee Located in West Street, Fareham, this pub has a 3.8 star rating out of five based on 1,111 reviews on Google. One reviewer wrote 'Quick service with happy, helpful staff'. Photo: Steve Reid Buy photo

4. The Sir John Baker This Wetherspoons in London Road in North End has a 3.9 star rating out of five based on 873 reviews on Google. With one reviewer praising the 'excellent' service. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo