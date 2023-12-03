News you can trust since 1877
Whiteley Shopping Centre set for changes as Moss Bros and Vision Express shut for revamp

Change is on the way for Whiteley Shopping Centre as two major stores are shut for rennovation.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 16:59 GMT
The branches of menswear retailer Moss Bros and eyewear outlet Vision Express are currently shut, with signage on the latter promising “exciting changes”. Moss Bros is set to welcome customers back on Thursday, December 7.

A statement on the shop’s website reads: “Our Whitely store is currently closed for refurbishment. Sorry for the inconvenience. We open again on Thursday 7th December and look forward to welcoming you back to our new-look store from then.”

Vision Express at Whiteley Shopping Centre is closed for rennovation.
Vision Express customers can currently visit a temporary outlet in the centre next to Skin Squared Beauty Salon.

Another new development will be the addition of Greggs to the centre, due to open within the next week. This could be followed by another fast food restaurant as McDonald’s has submitted a planning application to open at the site.

For more details visit Winchester City Council’s planning portal and search applications 23/02296/AVC and 23/02297/FUL

