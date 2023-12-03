Change is on the way for Whiteley Shopping Centre as two major stores are shut for rennovation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The branches of menswear retailer Moss Bros and eyewear outlet Vision Express are currently shut, with signage on the latter promising “exciting changes”. Moss Bros is set to welcome customers back on Thursday, December 7.

NOW READ: Whiteley Shopping Centre set to welcome new Greggs store

A statement on the shop’s website reads: “Our Whitely store is currently closed for refurbishment. Sorry for the inconvenience. We open again on Thursday 7th December and look forward to welcoming you back to our new-look store from then.”

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vision Express at Whiteley Shopping Centre is closed for rennovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vision Express customers can currently visit a temporary outlet in the centre next to Skin Squared Beauty Salon.

Another new development will be the addition of Greggs to the centre, due to open within the next week. This could be followed by another fast food restaurant as McDonald’s has submitted a planning application to open at the site.