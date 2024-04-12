Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tasty PLC, which also operates the Pan Asian restaurant brand Dim T, announced the changes due to the start of the year being “challenging” financially. Rumours circulated that the Port Solent and Whiteley locations would close after news surfaced that the Chichester outlet was shutting down, but the company confirmed they will remain intact.

In a statement issued via the Port Solent Facebook page, the company said: “Wildwood Port Solent will not be closing as part of the reconstructing plan, and the news that has been shared has caused a great deal of anxiety within both our team and guests. Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and Dim T restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the company."

Wildwood in Whiteley, alongside the restaurant in Port Solent, will be staying open despite the restructure.

Tasty PLC confirmed the Whiteley restaurant’s safety to The News directly. They said 13 Wildwood outlets will be shutting their doors, as well as Dim T in Loughton - a Pan-Asian restaurant. Wildwood locations closing down include Bicester, Birmingham, Brentwood, Cambridge, Chichester, Edinburgh, Kettering, Kingston, Ludlow, Market Harborough, Plymouth Derry’s Cross, Skipton and Worcester.

“We understand the impact of these difficult decisions and but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general,” Tasty PLC added. “We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the Company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.