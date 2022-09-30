Onecom has acquired Solution IP Communications, a Bristol-based business that provides business communication products and services.

The transaction brings Solution IP’s Bristol-based teams and in excess of 400 customers into the Onecom Group family.

Martin Flick, Onecom Group CEO, said: ‘As we continue to grow, supported by LDC, we are delighted to welcome the Solution IP team and customers to Onecom in a move that further supports our mission to build on and extend our geographic presence and customer reach by acquiring strong businesses that share our culture, values and ethos.

Martin Flick, CEO of Onecom Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In addition, Solution IP has demonstrable strength in serving both Enterprise and SME customers with leading communication solutions and their established customer base is a perfect fit.

‘UK PLC is leaning into uncertain times with rising costs, political and economic uncertainty domestically and abroad and the post pandemic after-effects, with many organisations wrestling with technology decisions and productivity dilemmas with different working patterns widespread across many sectors.

‘Onecom’s proposition is designed to help our customers navigate the challenges these conditions create by delivering cost efficiency, geographic flexibility and high staff productivity, and the acquisition of the highly experienced Solution IP business further enhances that proposition and our reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to welcome Solution IP’s fantastic team who share our commitment to providing exceptional products, services and simply brilliant customer experiences to UK businesses of all sizes, into the Onecom Group.’

SEE ALSO: Leisure centres offer free passes for Ukrainians and host families to help them gain independence and stay fit and healthy

Founded in 2002, Onecom employs more than 600 people in offices around the UK and counts Vodafone, Mitel, Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, Gamma and Five9 among others as its strategic partners.

Patrick Lincoln, founder of Solution IP, said: ‘We are really excited about becoming part of the Onecom Group and the benefits it will provide to our customers and people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Having a shared vision of using our vast experience and expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients was very important to us.