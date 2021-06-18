Lottie Doyle

Lottie Doyle, 19, launched her business in mid November while studying creative enterprise at the college.

She creates handmade polymer clay earrings, often in shades of pink, white, yellow, and lilac.

Lottie said: ‘How I describe the polymer clay to people who don’t know what it is, is that it’s simply like modelling clay but it can be baked and cured in the oven and turned into a lovely pair of earrings!’

Earrings from The Honey Cove

Her goal is to create jewellery that makes her customers feel beautiful and happy.

She said: ‘Accessories always add to an outfit and put the whole look together.

‘So what’s better than having earrings that make you feel like the best version of yourself.

‘Wearing something that is one of a kind and reflects your style and personality.

Butterfly earrings by Lottie

‘My earrings allow people to open up their creative side and think outside the box.’

Lottie sells her jewellery via her Etsy store, which has an average rating of five stars and many glowing reviews from customers.

She said: ‘My earrings are customisable which means as the customer you can put your own twist on them and make them completely unique.

‘With the material I work with, I create original pieces which are always one of a kind. No two designs are identical.’

The Honey Cove is garnering attention online, as Lottie’s business Instagram page (@thehoneycove_) has gained more than 2,500 followers, sales have gone up on her Etsy store, and one of her TikToks for her business has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

Lottie added: ‘I think ever since Covid-19 happened and shops in the high streets were made to close, the idea of supporting small businesses and ‘shopping small’ has become quite big and has helped so many small businesses like mine, which I am so grateful for.’

The young creative currently studies with art and design teacher Paul Parsons at Havant and South Downs College.

She said: ‘With the support of my college, I’ve been able to start this business off on the right foot.

‘My course, creative enterprise, pushed me in the right direction and supported me throughout my year on the course.

‘On the course all my teachers were well experienced and some even had small businesses of their own, like Paul, which gave me an unfiltered insight as to what it’s like to run a business.

‘It’s a very creative and fun environment to be in and everyone was supportive of one another which I found to be motivating.

‘The college provided many resources and experiences to help grow my business. From software which helped develop websites and edit photographs to participating in the Christmas WeCreate market down in Portsmouth last year.’

Lottie recommends the course for anyone looking to start a small business.

Paul said: ‘Lottie is one of my talented creative enterprise students who is just about to complete the course and run her enterprise full-time.

‘Her sales and social media following has gone nuts.

‘She’s a lovely person who I think diverses this success, plus her product speaks for itself.’

