The victim listed the silver time piece on Facebook Marketplace to afford the treatment.

On September 6, he received a call from a woman who said she was interested in buying the Rolex Oyster Perpetual DATEJUST.

This is the silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual DATEJUST watch. It has a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet. It was stolen from a man in Park Gate after he listed the valuable on Facebook Marketplace. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

The valuable has a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet.

After exchanging messages, and agreeing to buy the cherished item, the woman said she should go to his address to purchase it 15 minutes later.

At roughly 8pm, a man and a woman turned up at the victim’s home address.

They pretended to proceed with the transaction before becoming hostile.

The man threatened the victim with a knife, with the pair grabbing the Rolex and leaving the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary are carrying out enquiries to find them.

A statement said: ‘Enquiries are in hand at this time, however we are asking anyone who has been offered sale of the watch pictured here to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting 44220364146.

‘You can also submit information to us online.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘When you are either selling or buying online and through Facebook Marketplace, you never truly know who you are dealing with, as criminals can hide behind a social media profile.’

Police have issued some advice to protect yourself when selling online.