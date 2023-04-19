Leanne Conroy turned 40 on Saturday and was given 40 pranks and challenges to complete by the ‘mystery pranker’.

These ranged from being filmed taking money from a cashpoint and celebrating like she won the lottery, bringing a cardboard cut-out of Dobby from Harry Potter everywhere she went for a week and wiggling down one of the aisles in Tesco dressed as a caterpillar.

Leanne Conroy had to wiggle down the aisle dressed as a caterpillar in Tesco. Her friends gave her 40 challenges and pranks for her 40th birthday. Picture: Leanne Conroy.

Leanne said it started when her and her husband Andy were greeted with a large orange letter which said ‘STI testing kit’ emblazoned on it. More tasks got sent to her via a burner phone.

‘I got sent all these challenges and I was game for all of them,’ Leanne told The News. ‘I thought it was brilliant. I had no idea who it was, didn’t have a scooby.

‘Celebrating like I won the lottery when I got cash out was so cringey! I rolled with it, hopping up and down. I’m quite an excitable person, so I enjoyed it to be honest.’

Even some of Leanne’s closest loved ones got involved, including her own mum. Leanne found her ‘on the verge of tears’ saying she crashed into her new car she got for her birthday.

Leanne Conroy dressed as a caterpillar in Alver Valley Tesco

Leanne ran out in the pouring ran and saw white scratch marks, but she had been duped – it was car polish. ‘I saw the white scratch marks and believed it,’ she said.

‘I was really really cross but she told me it was a prank after I made her a coffee. I was shocked.’

The mystery pranker was unveiled at Leanne’s party in Lee-on-the-Solent – with the birthday girl being handed a replica of ‘The Geller Cup’ from Friends. Becky O’Nion had orchestrated it alongside friends Sam Brown, Sarah Barr and others.

The mum of three came up with the escapade while looking after baby Elsie. Becky, 42, said: ‘She didn’t know she was ticking off all the tasks on our list. It was a lot of fun and made my maternity leave so memorable. I watched the funny videos roll in.’

Surprise as the prankster is revealed at Leanne Conroy's birthday party in Lee-on-the-Solent. Pictured: Becky O'Nion, Leanne Conroy and husband Andy Conroy. Picture: Mike Cooter (150423)

Leanne’s school friend Sam, 40, added: ‘Leanne’s done everything she’s been asked to do and done an amazing job. The group always take the mick out of each other, which is why Leanne took it so well.’

Sarah, 40, said the friendship group are wacky and always do bizarre jokes. ‘The most memorable prank was when she was dressed as the caterpillar,’ she added.

‘We all went over and mingled in the shop while this was going on. It was a very busy Good Friday and everyone had a right laugh.’

Birthday girl and prankster friends. Pictured: Sam Brown, Sarah Barr, Leanne Conroy and Becky O'Nion. Picture: Mike Cooter (150423)

Leanne described being a caterpillar as ‘horrific’ as she pretended to shoot customers with the scanner gun and said ‘someone squeeze my melons’ while holding fruit in front of her chest. The security guards knew about it beforehand.

‘My husband couldn’t even walk with me because it was so cringey,’ she said. ‘I think I might go back as a butterfly.’

The Gosport native said she’ll get back at her friends when they least expect it. ‘I will bide my time and think of something brilliant to get every single one of them back. I’m looking forward to that.’

Leanne Conroy hugs her prankster friend Becky O'Nion. Picture: Mike Cooter (150423)