Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cafe is a welcome addition to the Sainsbury's and it has been designed with a modern yet cosy feel. It will be offering its famous Costa coffee and baked goods - and it is the perfect place to unwind after a look around the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration is not only about enhancing the customer coffee shop experience, but also about creating opportunities within the local community. The opening of the new store has created nine new job roles for expert Costa Coffee baristas in Portsmouth, offering a boost to the local economy and providing valuable employment opportunities.

Becky Wollam, Regional Operations Director at Costa Coffee comments: “We are thrilled to team up with Sainsbury’s to bring our beloved Costa Coffee experience to customers in Portsmouth. Our goal is to provide a welcoming environment where customers can enjoy a delicious coffee and connect with their loved ones, and provide a comfortable place to rejuvenate after the weekly shop. We look forward to greeting members of the local community and shoppers alike into our new store, helping to make customers’ shopping experience that little bit better.”