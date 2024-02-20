Costa Coffee opens up venue at Farlington Sainsbury's following exciting partnership
Costa Coffee and Sainsbury’s have joined forces to launch a new collaboration aimed at providing a fantastic new cafe experience for customers. The very first store to open under this new deal is located in Portsmouth, which opened its doors last Thursday (February 15, 2024) in Sainsbury’s Farlington Superstore.
The cafe is a welcome addition to the Sainsbury's and it has been designed with a modern yet cosy feel. It will be offering its famous Costa coffee and baked goods - and it is the perfect place to unwind after a look around the shop.
The collaboration is not only about enhancing the customer coffee shop experience, but also about creating opportunities within the local community. The opening of the new store has created nine new job roles for expert Costa Coffee baristas in Portsmouth, offering a boost to the local economy and providing valuable employment opportunities.
Becky Wollam, Regional Operations Director at Costa Coffee comments: “We are thrilled to team up with Sainsbury’s to bring our beloved Costa Coffee experience to customers in Portsmouth. Our goal is to provide a welcoming environment where customers can enjoy a delicious coffee and connect with their loved ones, and provide a comfortable place to rejuvenate after the weekly shop. We look forward to greeting members of the local community and shoppers alike into our new store, helping to make customers’ shopping experience that little bit better.”
The new Costa Coffee store at Sainsbury’s Farlington Superstore in Portsmouth marks the beginning of an exciting expansion, with plans to initially open 11 new stores within Sainsbury’s supermarkets throughout 2024.