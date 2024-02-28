The owners of Cross Kitchen, located in Frobisher Gardens, have been blown away after being notified of their nomination for 'best cafe' in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. The bistro cafe has been feeding customers in Emsworth for the past two and a half years - and last year the eatery bagged the grand title of 'best cafe' in the 2023 awards.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 highlights some of the best independent lifestyle businesses across 28 counties in the UK with the aim of shining a torch on upcoming talent amongst multiple industries. The awards have multiple categories including 'best cafe', 'best bar', 'best boutique stay', 'best destination pub' and much more and customers are in charge of nominating their favourite venues. Nominations will be open between February 20 until March 14 and there will be two lots of finals - one for regionals and one for nationals.

Cross Kitchen is owned by Gemma and Steve Cross and a team of dedicated staff who have been delighted to find out that their hard work has paid off once again.

Gemma said: "It is unbelievable to be honest. We didn't think we would be in for a second year running so teh fact that we are in the for a chance of winning - just to be nominated is brilliant.

"Customers nominate and then we got a message from Muddy Stilettos.

"When Muddy Stilettos messagedd us we were blown away because we didn't expect it."

Gemma added: "Unbelievable, completely unbelievable. To win last year was amazing, we were on cloud nine. We were up against brilliant competition so event to get into the final was amazing so to win again this year would be fantastic."