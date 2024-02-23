Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tenth Hole, located in Eastern Parade, took to social media today (February 23) to break the exciting news that it will be competing against some of the best cafes in the UK following its nomination in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. The awards focuses on independent lifestyle businesses across 28 counties in the UK and the aim of the awards is to highlight the very best in multiple industries.

The awards have multiple categories including 'best cafe', 'best bar', 'best boutique stay', 'best destination pub' and much more. People will be able to nominate their businesses from February 20 until March 14 where the voting will then be closed. The top five venues in each category will then go through to the regional finals where people will be able to vote for their favourite and each regional winner will go through to the national final, which will take place on July 11.

The Tenth Hole wrote on Facebook: "Today is a great day.. we found out we’ve been nominated for a @muddyhantsiow award in their ‘Best Cafe’ category of the Muddy Awards 2024.