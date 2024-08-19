CTD Tiles administration: Two Hampshire branches to shut after tile suppliers makes staff redundant

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:23 BST
CTD Tiles, one of the UK’s biggest tile suppliers, has shut 56 of its stores after falling into administration - including one in Portsmouth.

CPD Tiles in Portsmouth | Google streetview

Administrators of the business said that 268 workers were made redundant after the collapse which has seen its shop in Airport Service Road shut, as well as its branch in Millbrook in Southampton.

However, 30 of its shops and two distribution sites were bought in a rescue deal by rival Topps Group including its store in Basingstoke and Quarry Lane in Chichester.

