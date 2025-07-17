Game Over - Customers have been left reeling after a retailer closes its doors in a sudden departure.

GAME, in Fareham Shopping Centre, has officially closed down following an unexpected ‘everything must go’ sale over the weekend.

GAME, in Fareham Shopping Centre, has left customers shocked following its sudden closure. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160725-33) | Chris Moorhouse

The retailer, which specialises in video games, consoles and accessories, has been part of the centre for years, with the team saying they have shared many ‘great’ memories with their loyal regulars.

“To our lovely regulars. Thank you being an important part of GAME Fareham. From consoles to Lego, trading cards to Transformers, we have shared many great conversations and laughs. You have generally made a difference to our working days and we wish you the very best for the future.

“Thank you for supporting us - stay safe and keep being you.”

GAME was purchased by the Frasers Group back in 2019 in a multi-million pound deal with the financial report for 2025 highlighting a number of GAME stores have closed over the past year. This is due to the ‘replacement of standalone Game stores with Game concessions situated inside larger Sports Direct stores’.

GAME has been contacted for a comment.

Fareham Shopping Centre has also been contacted for a comment.