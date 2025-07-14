Punters are preparing to bid farewell to the current management at a hearty boozer in Southsea as they confirm they will be leaving this month.

Located in the bustling center of Albert Road, The Royal Albert pub is gearing up to undergo some major changes as the current landlord has announced their impending departure this month.

The boozer, which is part of the Stonegate Group, has been part of the pub scene for decades with a number of locals saying the change in management is ‘such a shame’.

The Royal Albert in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (210125-8589)

The Royal Albert Pub’s Facebook post, which was published last week, said: “Bye Bye to The Albert!

“We have had a blast over the years and we will be selling through on our stock over the next 3 weeks.”

A spokesperson from Stonegate Pub Partners said: “We can confirm that the current publican at The Royal Albert in Southsea will be leaving in early August.

“We’ve already got a fantastic new publican lined up.”

The spokesperson said it is hoped the pub will be back up and running by mid August.