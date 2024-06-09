Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BAE Systems can trace its lineage back to the companies who were supporting the British war effort at the time of D-Day.

Many former service personnel work for BAE Systems today and are able to share their stories of what D-Day means to them. The company is also proud to support our Armed Forces across a diverse range of projects and

fundraising activities, including being the principle sponsor of a new visitor centre at the British Normandy Memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D-Day will soon pass from living memory, making it more important than ever to create opportunities for our younger generations to understand and remember the sacrifices made that day.

Winston Churchill Centre at the British Normandy Memorial

Working with the Normandy Memorial Trust, BAE Systems is principle sponsor in the construction of a new visitor centre, ‘The Winston Churchill Centre for Education and Learning’ at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France which opened on June 6 as as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Cressida Hogg, Chair of BAE Systems, said: “As a company with a strong heritage in protecting our armed forces, I’m incredibly proud that we can play our part in honouring the courage and sacrifice of those men and women who gave so much to protect our freedoms.”

General The Lord Richard Dannatt, Chairman of Trustees, Normandy Memorial Trust, said: “The purpose of this education centre is to ensure that new generations never forget what Britain did for Europe in 1944 and to remember the sacrifice of so many. We are delighted that the centre’s principal sponsor is Britain’s premier defence company BAE Systems. Like us, they recognise the importance of understanding the past and learning its lessons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the company’s £600,000 donation to help build the centre, its employees have volunteered their time to support preparations for the anniversary. In April, a BAE Systems team helped install 1,475 silhouettes in the meadows around the Memorial, one for every soldier, sailor and airman killed while serving under British command on D-Day. This unique art installation, the work of charity Standing with Giants, will remain in place until the end of August.

Mark and John Worthington

Connections with D-Day

Ex-soldier Grant Peden is one of the many former service men and women now working for BAE Systems. Having previously served as a Reservist in the Parachute Regiment, Grant is took part in a symbolic parachute jump into the original Normandy drop zones for the anniversary of D-Day.

Grant, a Business Manager with Battlespace Integrated Solutions for BAE Systems Australia, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be part of a company with a strong heritage in protecting our armed forces. As a veteran, the opportunity to honour the courage and sacrifice of those men and women who gave so much to protect our freedoms is something very close to my heart.”

The parachute drop was a huge operation involving several organisations conducting several drops onto the original US and UK Drop Zones during the week of the D-Day 80 commemorations. Grant jumped with Pathfinder Parachute Group. The club carried out five parachute drops near Sannerville, Normandy, from an original C-47 Dakota aircraft, ‘Placid Lassie’ of D-Day Squadron. As it was a commemorative jump, as a mark of respect, all parachutists wore the uniform of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark and John Worthington

Before the jump Grant said: "It will be an honour to commemorate those men and women who gave so much to protect our freedoms and I am proud to be part of a company that protects those who protect us.”

Meanwhile, this year’s anniversary is also poignant for Mark Worthington who attended the 75th D-Day events with his grandfather John. Mark, a Ships Service Team Manager with BAE Systems Maritime Services in Portsmouth, explained: “My late grandfather took part in the D-Day landings. He never really talked about it until the 75th anniversary when he was invited to attend the memorial events in France and Portsmouth.

“Together we returned to Juno beach along with several other veterans, the beach he had landed on during D-Day. We took part in memorial services. This was a special time for my grandfather and for myself.”

Mark’s grandfather, John William Worthington, passed away on 19th October 2021, his ashes were buried along with the small pot of sand he collected when he and Mark visited Juno beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAE Systems Australia's Grant Peden on a previous parachute jump