The defence contractor is set to work with Barzan Maintenance Shield and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) to develop warship support and naval base management services.

This new relationship will leverage BAE Systems’ experience of managing the home of the Royal Navy, HM Naval Base Portsmouth, and the Portsmouth Flotilla.

The agreement was signed at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) and outlines plans to work together to deliver world class support for the State of Qatar’s Barzan Class Fast Attack Craft, as well as naval base management services for the new Umm Al Houl Naval Base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Abdullah Hassan Al Khater, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Hassan Alsulaiti, David Mitchard.

David Mitchard, managing director at BAE Systems Maritime Services, said: ‘We’re honoured to have been asked to support the QENF in its ambitious plans to expand its naval capabilities.

‘Following significant in-country engagement with Barzan Maintenance Shield and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force, we believe that a long-term partnership using our collective experience can best deliver the QENF’s objectives of increasing warship availability while developing world-class sovereign naval capabilities.

‘What we have signed represents a substantial commitment from all parties.

‘We anticipate that this will be the beginning of an enduring partnership to support the Qatari fleet, both at home and when deployed.’

Aligned to the Qatar National Vision 2030, the aim of QENF is to enhance its naval capabilities with a particular strategic focus on utilising international partnerships to transfer skills and expertise into Qatar.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth electrical recycling firm launches schools Recycling Week to encourage people to recycle old technology

The projects represent a strategically significant programme of work for the QENF, and the single biggest investment in naval capability that the Qatari government has made in the last 30 years.

Abdullah Hassan Al Khater, vice president and chief strategic procurement officer at Barzan Holdings, said: ‘For us, the choice to work with BAE Systems was an obvious one.

‘BAE Systems has a global reputation for excellence in Warship Support.

‘In developing the Umm Al Houl Naval Base, the QENF will benefit enormously from BAE Systems’ expertise, global reach, and the commitment to its customers that it demonstrates on a daily basis.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron