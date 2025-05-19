Delight as rebuilding of Osborne View begins with an opening date penciled in

When complete, the replacement four-storey pub and restaurant will have team member accommodation, reorganised car parking and a garden terrace that leads directly to the beach. It follows the devastating fire in February 2024 caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer which destroyed the popular venue.

The pub’s owner and operator, Dorset-based family brewer and pub company, Hall & Woodhouse has expressed its delight after a ground breaking ceremony at the site to mark the construction phase at the site of the pub in Hill Head Road.

Mark James, property director at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “Breaking ground at the Osborne View represents a major milestone in our commitment to rebuilding this much-loved pub, and returning a valued asset to the heart of the local community.

“We’re creating a new and improved version of the former Osborne View, while still honouring the pub’s heritage and its stunning location. The new, purpose-built building aims to appeal to both current a future generations of guests, and offers improved operational efficiencies, accessibility and increased flexibility - making it the perfect spot for morning coffee right through to sunset dinner and drinks.”

The pub hopes to open the doors to guests in summer 2026 and its general manager Steve Young said he could not wait to welcome back customers.

He said: “It is exciting to see construction commencing on-site, marking the start of The Osborne View’s rebuild. We are thrilled to be delivering an enhanced pub for the community. The Osborne is deeply missed by our locals, and I can’t wait to welcome guests back next summer.”

The new Osborne View will also incorporate industry-leading sustainability measures. The building will be constructed of highly efficient fabric to reduce energy consumption and will feature PV solar panels on the roof, LED lighting and timer controls, waterless urinals and other water reduction measures, as well as ambient cellar cooling, to ensure the energy efficiency of the site.

Follow the progress of the rebuild and find out more: www.osborneviewhillhead.co.uk

