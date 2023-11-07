Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Support crews from Eastleigh, Beaulieu and Alton also turned up at the scene, alongside an aerial ladder. The store has been closed since the fire took place, with Hampshire and Isle of Constabulary carrying out an investigation.

The Co-op store in Hambledon Road, Denmead, remains closed following a ferocious fire in August this year. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

A spokeswoman from Southern Co-op said the store needs a complete interior overhaul due to the smoke damage from the blaze. She did not comment further about what caused it, but gave a possible indication as to when it would reopen.

She said: “We'd like to thank the Denmead community for their patience following the fire at our store. The cause of the fire was investigated by Hampshire police and that investigation is now closed.

"It's now in the hands of our insurers so we are not in a position to be able to comment further. Given the extensive damage to the structure and electrics of the building, as well as smoke damage, the store is having a full refit.

"We anticipate it will re-open by the end of the year.” The store and amenities around it – including the Post Office – is an essential part of the community in Denmead, especially for the elderly.

The burned-out roof above the storeroom at the Co-Op in Denmead, taken on August 24, 2023. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

The Southern Co-op spokeswoman said measures are in place to support shoppers. “We're very aware of how many people rely on the Denmead store and its services, including the Post Office and cash machine, so we're currently providing a free shuttle bus service to our Clanfield store three times a week,” she added.

"We appreciate residents' continued understanding and look forward to being able to serve them again when our store re-opens.” As previously reported in The News, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said firefighters used jets and hose reels to extinguish the blaze.