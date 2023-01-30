Residents at the Denmead Grange Care Home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, welcomed some unique vistors to their home on January 27.

A mobile owl zoo was bought to them, and they had the opportunity to meet the birds, as well as being talked through their lives, habits and traits.

Andy, who was in charge of the birds, let the residents pet them and they got to see Barn Owl’s and Tawny Owl’s.

Abbie Johnston, general manager, said: ‘Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile owl zoo here, would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

‘We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence birds can have on people.’

Denmead Grange Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, which is one of the UK’s largest care providers, and it delivers personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Barchester Healthcare support 11,000 residents across 200 homes for short breaks to long term stays.

