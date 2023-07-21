Susan, from Denmead, decided to start a course to become a professionally qualified chimney sweep and she passed the courses within four weeks as she already had a good knowledge about the industry.

Susan Oliver (48) from Denmead, owns a 1959 Bedford CA van called Nancy which she operates her business Oliver Chimney Sweep from. Picture: Sarah Standing (140723-6687)

After passing her training course, she discovered a 1959 Bedford CA van in Fareham and made the decision to take it home and restore it.

The van, which Susan calls Nancy, was in a bad way after being left in a barn, unused, for approximately 40 years and it has taken her over two years to get the van back to how it should be.

Susan said: ‘We have had to have the engine rebuilt. We got her done last year and then the engine stopped working so we had to rebuild the whole thing.

‘We have been in the business for about 18 years and now my kids have grown up and gone to university, I don’t have to do the school run anymore and I had more time.

‘Nancy had been in a barn for 40 years and we got her back together again – Nancy now works and so do I.

‘She has been pretty reliable and she has got a lot of attention, not just from older people but I get youngsters come up and ask about her – it’s really nice actually – Nancy is a bit limited of how far she can go but she can do about an hour’s drive.’

Oliver Chimney Sweep, which is operated by Susan and her husband, offers chimney sweeping services all across the area and they will travel as far as Guildford.

