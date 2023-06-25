News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Distinctive 1950s Bedford CA van brings smiles to faces in Hayling Island and Waterlooville

A 1950s van has brought smiles to faces after being spotted back back on the job after decades in Hayling Island.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST

The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps for the last couple of months – with it receiving a lot of interest from young and old alike.

‘She's getting crowed wherever she goes and photos taken with everyone,’ a resident said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bedford has been spotted in Hayling Island and Waterlooville.

The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic suppliedThe distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic supplied
The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic supplied
Most Popular

The Bedford CA was a distinctive pug-nosed light commercial vehicle produced between 1952 and 1969 by Bedford in Luton.

SEE ALSO: Best Chinese restaurants

SEE ALSO: Family pay tribute to man

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic suppliedThe distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic supplied
The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic supplied

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Related topics:Hayling IslandBedfordWaterloovilleLutonPortsmouthFacebook