The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps for the last couple of months – with it receiving a lot of interest from young and old alike.

‘She's getting crowed wherever she goes and photos taken with everyone,’ a resident said.

The Bedford has been spotted in Hayling Island and Waterlooville.

The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps. Pic supplied

The Bedford CA was a distinctive pug-nosed light commercial vehicle produced between 1952 and 1969 by Bedford in Luton.

