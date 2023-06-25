Distinctive 1950s Bedford CA van brings smiles to faces in Hayling Island and Waterlooville
The distinctive Bedford CA van has been working with Oliver Chimney Sweeps for the last couple of months – with it receiving a lot of interest from young and old alike.
‘She's getting crowed wherever she goes and photos taken with everyone,’ a resident said.
The Bedford has been spotted in Hayling Island and Waterlooville.
The Bedford CA was a distinctive pug-nosed light commercial vehicle produced between 1952 and 1969 by Bedford in Luton.
