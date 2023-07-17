Phoebe Rutherford, from Gosport has completed a 26-mile bike ride and raised £371 for Bowel Cancer UK which is a charity close to her heart because her grandad died of the disease two years ago.

He was diagnosed with the disease after noticing blood in his poo and experiencing pain in his stomach, as well as weight loss and unfortunately, the cancer spread to his liver.

Phoebe is no stranger to fundraising as this is her third year in a row of taking on a physical challenge to raise money to go towards research into bowel cancer.

A 12-year-old has taken on a charity bike ride in memory of her grandad who died after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020. Photo (left to right) Phoebe with her grandad and the second image is Phoebe with her mum Claire in the middle of the charity ride.

This year marked the second anniversary of his death and Phoebe wanted an even bigger challenge and she has taken on an impressive 26-mile bike ride around Gosport. Phoebe and her mum, Claire Rutherford, cycled past Stokes Bay, Gosport Marina and across the Millennium bridge, all whilst enjoying the scenic views.

Phoebe’s mum, Claire, said: “My dad was never one to be poorly. He was fit, went to the gym regularly and ate well so it was such a shock when we got the news. It was all a blur really; from the day they told me to the day Dad passed away. Seeing him deteriorating was heartbreaking. I still can’t believe how strong, positive, and determined he was through it all.

“When he was diagnosed Phoebe knew she wanted to do something to help him. Phoebe was always a grandad’s girl. He used to call her ‘grandad’s little Rambo.’ He was a fun, mischievous grandad.

“He was so proud of Phoebe when she walked 13 miles in 2020. In the following two years I’ve been so impressed that she keeps challenging herself to raise lots of money for Bowel Cancer UK. We know how important it is to continue supporting the charity so that they can continue their lifesaving research and help others affected by this awful disease.

“What a little trooper she was. We are all very proud of her and know her grandad would be too – his little Rambo.”

Phoebe said: “I am very happy to complete tasks like my 26-mile bike ride because I’m raising money to help other people. I wish someone could have saved Grandad but raising money means doctors can keep researching how to cure bowel cancer and this could help families who are going through what ours did.”

