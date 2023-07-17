Located by Café Nero and Wenzel’s, the store and its team of travel experts will offer visitors help with planning and booking holidays, supporting with existing bookings, as well as providing travel money exchange and insurance services, and much more.

Emma Corless, store manager at TUI, said: “We know how much people value the opportunity to come into store and talk to our expert advisors about their dream holiday, so we’re very excited to be reopening our doors at Whiteley and welcoming back customers.

TUI has opened a new site at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

“With a big selection of great value getaways, from romantic wedding and honeymoon spots to adventure-filled tours and more, our team has a wealth of knowledge and are always on hand to help those in the area build their perfect itinerary. Plus, to celebrate the opening, customers will be able to save £100 on their next escape when they book in store and quote ‘WHITELEY100’ within the first two weeks of opening.”