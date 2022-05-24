Wednesday 11 May 2022. Portsmouth Hospitals Charity cut the ribbon and officially opened their brand-new charity shop at Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital

The fully refurbished store can be found around the corner from the previous location, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, in a larger store near the north entrance on C level.

By selling a variety of new and pre-loved items including cakes and chutneys, books, jewellery and puzzles, the shop raises funds to enhance patient care provided throughout QA.

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have re-opened our much-loved charity shop.

‘It’s great to see our volunteers back in action, and be part of something they are all so passionate about.’

A dedicated team of more than 15 volunteers help to keep the shop running day-to-day and were recognised for their volunteering efforts by being nominated in the ‘fundraiser of the year’ category at the Pride of Portsmouth awards in 2021.

Marie Tucker has been volunteering with the hospital charity since 2007, following a career in nursing and midwifery.

She said: ‘It’s really great to be back in the shop and getting to see all the staff, patients, families and friends that support the charity.

‘I’ve seen how donations make a difference; it’s a great thing to be a part of.’

To find out more about the charity shop, volunteering or donating items, visit porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/charity-shop.