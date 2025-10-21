Disappointment as Planet Ice in Gosport forced to close again after reopening following "technical problem"
Planet Ice in Gosport was closed on Monday, October 20, just a day after it reopened having found a “temporary” solution to a problem that had forced the rink to be closed for much of October.
Skaters were able to hit the ice on Sunday with sessions going ahead through the day. However photos were shared on social media of the ice in poor condition and thinning towards the edges of the rink.
The closure has not yet been announced or confirmed by Planet Ice, but parents who were set to take their children to practice on Monday afternoon were told it was cancelled.
In a previous announcement the temporary fix was said to expect to last four to six weeks while a new “plant component” was delivered to provide a permanent solution.
Planet Ice have been approached for comment.