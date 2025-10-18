Temporary solutions have been implemented at an ice rink following a week-long closure due to “technical problems.”

Planet Ice Gosport has confirmed it will reopen tomorrow morning at 6am (Sunday, October 19) after “technical problems” forced it to close.

A post on Planet Ice’s Facebook page previously said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Planet Ice Gosport will remain closed for the forthcoming week due to technical issues.”

During its temporary closure, the team at the rink have been working behind the scenes to resolve the problem.

Heath Rhodes, chief operations officer of Planet Ice, said: “We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience and understanding during the temporary closure of Planet Ice Gosport.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue has been closed over the past week. However, we’re pleased to share that a temporary plant solution has already been installed and is operating effectively.

“We’ve also taken this opportunity to relay brand-new ice—something we’re confident our skating community will enjoy and appreciate. Work is continuing on the pad, and we’re aiming to reopen over the weekend.”

The temporary solution is anticipated to be in place for up to six weeks while the ice rink waits for new plant components.