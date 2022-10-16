Dobbies garden centres is looking to spread the Christmas spirit across Havant as they partner up with Needlefresh as they launch their Not Your Average Community campaign.

As the cost of living soars and people are having to tighten their belts, the garden centre is looking for people to nominate places that they think are worthy of receiving one of the four Christmas trees.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said: ‘We’re proud to be in a position where we can support local communities, so thank you to Needlefresh for supporting us with this campaign. We would encourage schools, community groups and charities across Havant to get in touch with a nomination to be within the chance of receiving a Christmas tree donation.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles

‘The Nordmann Fir is the most popular Christmas tree in the UK because it loses very few needles, meaning your tree will remain green and full, with the right care. It’s the perfect tree for our Not Your Average Community campaign.’

The end date of nominating people will be October 24, and the team will carefully pick four winners in early November, and they will then be invited down to the Havant store to collect their prize.