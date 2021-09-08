Mill Hill Nursery, in Mill Road, scooped the best little seedlings prize for its project, Growing Places, which encourages them to take on tasks like planting, protecting wildlife and growing their own fruit and vegetables.

As part of the prize – that was presented by Dobbies Garden Centres under its first ever Not Our Average Gardener awards – the nursery will receive a £250 giftcard to spend on gardening plants and tools in the Havant store as well as a consultation with a gardening expert.

7 September 2021 Mill Hill Nursey in Waterlooville has scooped the Best Little Seedlings prize for its project, Growing Places Pictured: Oli 3, Flo 3, James 3, Ziggy 4 and Georgie 4 in the play area where they have been growing their plants Picture: Habibur Rahman

Belinda Lipscomb, after school leader at Mill Hill Nursery, said: ‘The team and kids at the nursery are absolutely delighted with the win.

‘Our project, Growing Places, is all about bringing children together to make the most of being outside and surrounded by nature.

‘During our project we’ve made a home for an array of wildlife, a herb patch and a rose reflection garden filled with colourful blooms. We’re excited to see where our project goes with the generous voucher from Dobbies Garden Centres, and the kids are even more excited to make the garden even more special.’

The competition was judged by by gardener and journalist Louise Midgely and Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles,

Louise Midgely said: ‘We were very impressed by the commitment of children and team at Mill Hill Nursery, who have put hours of hard work to make their garden bloom. They are certainly now reaping the rewards for their efforts, with a wonderful, brightly coloured and inspiring space which is not only a sound educational hub, but also a tranquil space for relaxation and reflection too.

‘Nurturing a passion and love for gardening at a young age is an excellent way for children to develop new skills, improve self-confidence and work on their teamwork skills.

‘We particularly liked the idea to help children understand the food to plate journey, by allowing them to plant and cultivate their own fruit and vegetables. Mill Hill Nursery is a deserving winner for the best little seedlings award, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.’

