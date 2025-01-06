Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular garden centre in Havant is closing this month - despite being initially saved from the axe.

Dobbies in Havant is closing in January | The News

Dobbies in Barton's Road is to close in January after the popular garden centre chain has announced the planned closure of a number of its stores across the UK as it looks to establish a more stable financial footing.

Inside the Dobbies is the Harbour Vets which has said it will continue to operate and remain open as normal despite the closure of the garden centre.

There is also a cafe and soft play centre on site which is expected to close.

Dobbies has been approached by The News and invited to comment and confirm a closure date.