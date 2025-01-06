Dobbies in Havant set to close despite previously being spared the axe

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular garden centre in Havant is closing this month - despite being initially saved from the axe.

Dobbies in Havant is closing in JanuaryDobbies in Havant is closing in January
Dobbies in Havant is closing in January | The News

Dobbies in Barton's Road is to close in January after the popular garden centre chain has announced the planned closure of a number of its stores across the UK as it looks to establish a more stable financial footing.

As previously reported by The News, Havant was initially spared and not on the list of 17, though the company was reportedly seeking a temporary rent reductions at nine further stores which is thought to have included Havant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Dobbies in Havant is closing in JanuaryDobbies in Havant is closing in January
Dobbies in Havant is closing in January | The News

Inside the Dobbies is the Harbour Vets which has said it will continue to operate and remain open as normal despite the closure of the garden centre.

There is also a cafe and soft play centre on site which is expected to close.

Dobbies has been approached by The News and invited to comment and confirm a closure date.

Related topics:Havant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice