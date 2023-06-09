Having left Delhi only knowing how to say basic phrases such as ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ in English, he spent hours learning how to pronounce words like ‘chicken’, ‘anchovies’ and ‘pineapple’ from the Domino’s menu.

He started out as a store cleaner and he spent time with his colleagues outside of work to try and learn the language.

Alok Yadav learnt English from reading the Domino's menu and after working at the store in Portsmouth as a cleaner, he is now a franchise partner

Alok soon mastered English and his hard work saw him work his way up the ladder and he quickly became the Domino’s store manager in North End.

He said: ‘I knew I had to learn the language quickly if I wanted to progress, but it was really hard.

‘It was tricky when someone ordered a Meatilicious pizza because I couldn’t say it.

‘As I was young, I’d only heard of onions and tomatoes, so I had to learn the names of the other toppings and how to say them.’

After rising to the challenge and progressing to area manager, Alok decided that he wanted to open a franchise of his own and whilst he was waiting for the perfect time to do so, he began opening up other outlets including pizza and coffee shops.

Alok added: ‘It wasn’t easy and my colleagues were great in helping me learn and I was determined to do it as I really enjoyed working in Domino’s.’

When the opportunity to own a Domino’s franchise in Norfolk came up through the Homegrown Heroes programme, he jumped at the chance and is now a franchise partner for the company.

He said: ‘I was always in contact with my ex-colleagues at Domino’s so when I heard that Domino’s was onboarding new franchise partners through the Homegrown Heroes programme I just had to get involved. It was special for me.