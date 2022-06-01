Zagros Jaff received the accolade after blitzing the competition and making three large pizza-pies in 70 seconds.

He became the Domino’s World’s Fastest Pizza Maker on May 10, in front of a packed crowd of 8,000 people, at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

Zagros Jaff, the regional manager for Portsmouth and Southampton, become the Domino's World's Fastest Pizza Maker after creating three of them in 70 seconds. The competition took place at The Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas.

Mr Jaff, who has worked for restaurant chain for 15 years, said all his hard work has paid off.

He told The News: ‘It was a great feeling.

‘I practised for all these years continuously, so it was such a great moment.

‘It was a lot of pressure, but I won, and I’m extremely happy about it.’

The Portsmouth-based maestro said he always wanted to make the best quality pizzas quickly, ever since he started working for Domino’s.

Through constant grit and practise, Mr Jaff won several awards during his time.

This includes manager of the year, and supervisor of the year.

Mr Jaff has held the Domino’s European record for three years running, but said working towards this event was entirely different.

He added: ‘This one was very special, as it happens once every two years.

‘You get one chance, and you want to be perfect.

‘For at least six to seven weeks, we were running two practice sessions a week.

‘I was literally focusing on what that one minute was going to be like.

‘I had to do everything to make sure I won.’

The regional manager said his time of 70 seconds would have been an even faster 56 seconds, but one of his creations was a few grams overweight.

Mr Jaff added that he is planning to not rest on his laurels, and defend his title in two years.

He said he and his colleagues celebrated long into the night, as a testament to his long-held career ambition.

‘This was my aim from the very beginning’, Mr Jaff said.

‘I’m working for a number one brand, so I have to be number one at what I do.

‘That was my vision, and I worked so hard for it over the years.

‘You only realise how good you are at something when you get it, whatever award it is.