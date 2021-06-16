Drag queen Miss Rose Garden opens first sold-out show at Portsmouth pub the Kings

Rose Garden pictured upstairs at The Kings Pub on June 13. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Portsmouth’s first drag afternoon started with a bang at The Kings pub in Albert Road on June 13, as experienced queen Miss Rose Garden opened to a sold-out audience.

Seventy people - socially distanced at their tables - enjoyed a mix of live music and ‘risque’ comedy at the pub’s loft venue upstairs.

Landlord Sean Muns and Rose Garden pictured at The Kings Pub. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Following its success, it is planned The Queens at The Kings event will be held every other Sunday at 3pm.

Rose - clad in a floor-length scarlet and nude illusion gown - said she was ‘excited’ to be back in Portsmouth.

Speaking on the day of the first show the drag queen, who is originally from Belfast but now lives in Brighton, said: ‘I did actually used to work in Portsmouth at the Old Vic, so it’s great to be back.

‘I love it, I’m really excited. Just nice to turn up and find it’s fully booked.

‘The audience can expect a little bit of everything. I’ve got a lot of jokes, which are a bit risque and I will be joined by singer Phil Lawrence, who was known for appearing on Stars in Their Eyes as Gary Barlow. I will also be singing live.’

Fifty-seven-year-old Rose has been performing in drag for 25 years.

‘The pandemic has made my job really hard just like all of showbusiness,’ she said.

‘But it’s fantastic to be back to doing what I love.

‘You never really hear of drag afternoons, where else could you come and watch a drag show at 3pm on a Sunday?’

When asked about the football Rose added: ‘I’m more Eurovision than Euros but you can’t beat the atmosphere of the pub.’

Pub landlord Sean Muns said: ‘It’s already proved really popular. We might be able to host a drag show every week if needed.’

The next Queens at The Kings show, featuring Miss Rose Garden, will be held at The Kings pub on June 27 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the pub. To find out more visit their Facebook page.

