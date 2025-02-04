Emily Dewhirst started the Dragonfly Arts Centre just after COVID, providing evening classes which grew in such popularity that she has now achieved her dream of opening a permanent home for it. The new centre opened at Basepoint in Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville, on Thursday, January 30, with local MP Suella Braverman in attendance.

For Emily this has been something she has been working towards for many years. She said: “I have been running it for a couple of years now, and it’s been a dream of mine for about 15 years to open an art centre. I thought now is as good a time as any and just decided to go for it.”

The new centre will be somewhere for the community to use, and Emily is pleased with its buy in already, helping her to set up a functioning space. She said: “A lot of the furniture has been donated by the community, from the sofa to the coffee table and the rugs. I built the tree, which is a sensory tree and has lights on the inside, and the materials have been borrowed from local companies in the area.

“All the classes will be run on the mezzanine area and its all in a cottage theme. We will have birthday parties at the weekend, Dungeons and Dragons on Friday evenings. Not to mention lots of arts classes and craft classes for all ages. We have so much going on here, it’s going to be amazing once it is up and running, I'm looking forward to it.”

Dragonfly Arts Centre was one of the businesses announced to have been awarded a vacant shop scheme grant by Havant Borough Council. However, after being unable to find a unit that worked for her, Emily looked further afield.

She said: “Originally I was awarded the regeneration grant but I couldn't find the perfect venue, unfortunately, it was a little bit out of my reach. I decided to have a look here in Basepoint just on the off-chance.

“They showed me this venue and it was just perfect. Its got the mezzanine area, its got the room for building trees and sensory areas and it just felt right. That is why I decided to go for it and see how it goes.”

Even though the centre has only just opened, it has received a fantastic response from the community. Emily said: “It’s been really positive. I have had so many people contact me over the past few days just wanting to book classes in for their children. Our birthday parties are already all getting booked up.

“It’s going to be the perfect place for the area. I think we have needed this, with the regeneration of Waterlooville, its the right time to try and build something for our community and the whole community has pitched in and got involved with organising different events. I know a lot of people in the area now so its just been a great thing to do and it is apart of the heart of Waterlooville.”

Further information on the classes available, including how to book, can be found on dragonflyartscentre.co.uk

1 . Dragonfly Arts Centre Owner Emily Dewhirst of Dragonfly Arts Centre officially opened her community-driven creative space at Basepoint in Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (300125-9078)

2 . Dragonfly Arts Centre The centre will host a number of events and classes, from birthday parties to Dungeons & Dragons, and of course art and craft classes.

3 . Dragonfly Arts Centre A number of the furniture has been generously donated by the community, with Emily making the sensory tree herself. Picture: Sarah Standing (300125-9074)

4 . Dragonfly Arts Centre Excited to be up and running having previously been awarded a vacant shop scheme grant, she couldn't find a unit that worked before looking at Basepoint. Picture: Sarah Standing (300125-9060)