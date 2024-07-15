Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight small and independent businesses are all set to open their doors in Waterlooville as part of a plan to regenerate the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Borough Council

Havant Borough Council has awarded a share of £140,000 to the businesses via a vacant shop scheme which forms part of the Waterlooville regeneration plan. This includes a new

The businesses include a role-play cafe for children, a bike repair shop, and an all-day establishment providing food and entertainment. The grants will be used to make visual and physical and improvements to the frontline operations of the business which were selected in the hope it would increase visitors to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of businesses awarded a share of the grant are as follows:

Babyccinos – a play café for children

Barbers Beauty Paws Dog Grooming

DragonFly Arts

The Exchange – an all-day venue for entertainment which will be opening at the site of the former Natwest

GC Bike Repairs

Mini Town – a role-play café for children

A pet food shop

Revive Wellness – for holistic therapy

Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration and communities said: “We are committed to the long-term regeneration of Waterlooville town centre and the need for the Master Plan to create a clear vision and attract inward investment into the area.

“We aim to provide a mixture of leisure and social activities as well as retail that offers products and services that are not available online, together with opportunities for future town centre living.”