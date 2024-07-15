The eight new shops and businesses opening in Waterlooville town centre as part of its regeneration
Havant Borough Council has awarded a share of £140,000 to the businesses via a vacant shop scheme which forms part of the Waterlooville regeneration plan. This includes a new
The businesses include a role-play cafe for children, a bike repair shop, and an all-day establishment providing food and entertainment. The grants will be used to make visual and physical and improvements to the frontline operations of the business which were selected in the hope it would increase visitors to the town centre.
The full list of businesses awarded a share of the grant are as follows:
The vacant shop scheme forms part of the Waterlooville Town Centre Master Plan, which is still being developed. It also includes the development work that is progressing in Wellington Way and the soon to be introduced painted street art and pocket park.
Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration and communities said: “We are committed to the long-term regeneration of Waterlooville town centre and the need for the Master Plan to create a clear vision and attract inward investment into the area.
“We aim to provide a mixture of leisure and social activities as well as retail that offers products and services that are not available online, together with opportunities for future town centre living.”
