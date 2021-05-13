As the country locked down, and pubs shut their doors, Harry was forced to spend more time indoors with his housemates.

They worked their way through all the usual board games, and after growing bored of continuously playing Cards Against Humanity, Harry decided to make his own game called Shivoo The Drinking Game.

After showing it to his friends, and seeing how they really enjoyed it, Harry decided to quit his job, move back home to Gosport and spend all his £5,000 savings in order to turn his idea into a business.

Shivoo The Drinking Game made by Harry Selway, from Gosport

Now months later, Harry has taken delivery of his first 100 games this week and he is hoping that people will buy his game and help make a success of his idea.

The 23-year-old said: ‘I am really happy with how they have turned out. It has been a long road to get here.

‘I was living in London for a couple of years but I have always wanted to start my own business.

‘I used to talk about it with my brother. I was not particularly enjoying my job so I thought that I am only 23, it was the right time to take a risk and try something new.’

To fund his venture Harry has moved back in with his mum in Gosport, but he says she’s been extremely supportive of his idea.

He said: ‘She's been really supportive, even though I have quite a lot of games taking up most of her spare room.’

During lockdown, Harry had saved £5,000 and instead of blowing the cash on holidays or nights out, he hopes his investment into the game will pay off in future.

After getting a sample made last year, Harry put Shivoo up for pre-order, and he sold 100, which helped fund the manufacture of his first batch.

The game features mental and physical challenges, such as a challenge to sing a song using only one word or make a speech non-stop for 20 seconds.

Harry said: ‘We wanted to make it as fun as possible and so that people can play it over and over again.

‘The game is aimed at adults, so young professionals or students, and it is fun, even if you aren’t drinking.’

Shivoo is available to buy online at shivoogames.co.uk/ for £22.

Harry plans to launch the game next week on Amazon, with EBay and Etsy to follow later this summer.

